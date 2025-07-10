First Sentier Corrects Filing on Westgold Resources Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) has provided an update.

First Sentier Group Limited, part of the global financial group MUFG, announced a correction regarding its previous filing related to Westgold Resources Limited (WGX). The company clarified that it did not have a notifiable interest in WGX as previously reported, which could impact stakeholders’ perceptions and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$2.90 price target.

More about Westgold Resources

Average Trading Volume: 5,744,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.7B



