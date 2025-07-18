First Sentier Becomes Substantial Holder in NRW Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ) has shared an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced that First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in the company as of July 16, 2025. This development indicates that First Sentier, along with its parent company Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, now holds significant voting power in NRW Holdings, potentially influencing the company’s strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWH) stock is a Buy with a A$3.47 price target.

More about NRW Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,165,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.42B

