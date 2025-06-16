First Sentier Becomes Substantial Holder in Iluka Resources

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Iluka Resources Limited ( (AU:ILU) ) is now available.

Iluka Resources Limited has announced that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, along with its related entities, has become a substantial holder of the company’s shares as of June 12, 2025. This development indicates that First Sentier, indirectly owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, now holds significant voting power and control over the exercise of rights attached to these securities, potentially influencing Iluka’s strategic decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ILU) stock is a Buy with a A$4.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iluka Resources Limited stock, see the AU:ILU Stock Forecast page.

More about Iluka Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: -25.64%

Average Trading Volume: 3,657,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.6B

For an in-depth examination of ILU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.