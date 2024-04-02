First Phosphate Strikes Rich Apatite in Quebec

First Phosphate Corp. (TSE:PHOS) has released an update.

First Phosphate Corp. has reported promising results from their latest 25,000-meter drill program at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec, uncovering a 2-meter vein of high-grade massive apatite and achieving significant phosphate intersections across multiple zones. The Phosphate Mountain and Northern Zones revealed high-grade phosphate at surface levels, while the Southern Zone indicated a large tonnage potential, suggesting a robust mineralization across the project area. This exploration progress highlights the company’s potential in contributing to the market’s critical and strategic minerals supply.

