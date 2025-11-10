First Phosphate Applauds Phosphate’s Addition to U.S. Critical Minerals List

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from First Phosphate Corp. ( (TSE:PHOS) ) is now available.
First Phosphate Corp. has welcomed the inclusion of phosphate in the United States’ 2025 List of Critical Minerals, a move supported by various U.S. departments due to phosphate’s importance in emerging technologies like lithium iron phosphate batteries. This recognition aligns with First Phosphate’s strategic focus on supplying high-purity phosphate for LFP batteries, bolstering its position in the critical minerals market and potentially enhancing its operational and market opportunities.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PHOS) stock is a Buy with a C$1.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Phosphate Corp. stock, see the TSE:PHOS Stock Forecast page.
More about First Phosphate Corp.
First Phosphate is a mineral development and cleantech company focused on creating a vertically integrated mine-to-market LFP battery supply chain for North America. The company targets markets such as energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security. Its flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Quebec is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, producing high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.
Average Trading Volume: 485,991
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
