First Phosphate Applauds Phosphate’s Addition to U.S. Critical Minerals List

An update from First Phosphate Corp. ( (TSE:PHOS) ) is now available.

First Phosphate Corp. has welcomed the inclusion of phosphate in the United States’ 2025 List of Critical Minerals, a move supported by various U.S. departments due to phosphate’s importance in emerging technologies like lithium iron phosphate batteries. This recognition aligns with First Phosphate’s strategic focus on supplying high-purity phosphate for LFP batteries, bolstering its position in the critical minerals market and potentially enhancing its operational and market opportunities.

More about First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate is a mineral development and cleantech company focused on creating a vertically integrated mine-to-market LFP battery supply chain for North America. The company targets markets such as energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security. Its flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Quebec is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, producing high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

Average Trading Volume: 485,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

