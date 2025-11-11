First Pacific’s PLDT Releases Nine-Month Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

First Pacific Co ( (HK:0142) ) has shared an announcement.

First Pacific Company Limited, through its major operating associate PLDT Inc., has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This announcement, filed with the Philippine Stock Exchange, highlights PLDT’s financial performance, which is crucial for stakeholders to assess the company’s market position and operational efficiency in the telecommunications industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0142) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Pacific Co stock, see the HK:0142 Stock Forecast page.

More about First Pacific Co

Average Trading Volume: 4,564,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.62B

For detailed information about 0142 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue