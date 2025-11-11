First Pacific Announces PLDT’s Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

First Pacific Co ( (HK:0142) ) has provided an update.

First Pacific Company Limited announced the unaudited consolidated financial results of its major operating associate, PLDT Inc., for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. The results, disclosed on 11 November 2025, show PLDT’s revenues from contracts with customers increased slightly to 163,283 million pesos, while net income decreased to 25,135 million pesos compared to the previous year. This financial disclosure is significant for stakeholders as it reflects PLDT’s current financial health and operational performance, impacting First Pacific’s investment portfolio and market positioning.

More about First Pacific Co

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on the telecommunications, consumer food products, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors. It holds a significant economic interest in PLDT Inc., a major telecommunications provider in the Philippines.

Average Trading Volume: 4,564,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.62B

