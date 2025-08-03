First Pacific Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Richard Atwood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 75,519 shares.

Spark’s Take on AVGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVGO is a Outperform.

Broadcom’s strong financial performance, especially in AI-driven revenue growth, and optimistic earnings outlook are significant positives. However, technical overbought signals, high valuation, and debt levels temper the overall score. The company’s proactive financial strategies and solid profitability support a positive long-term view.

To see Spark’s full report on AVGO stock, click here.

More about Broadcom Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 25.17%

Average Trading Volume: 20,932,526

Current Market Cap: $1357.6B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue