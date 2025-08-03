First Pacific Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Richard Atwood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class C ((GOOG)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 20,427 shares.

Spark’s Take on GOOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOG is a Outperform.

Alphabet’s stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s robust revenue growth, particularly in AI and cloud segments, supports its high score. Technical analysis indicates potential overbought conditions, and valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued. These factors together result in a solid overall stock score.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class C

YTD Price Performance: -0.02%

Average Trading Volume: 28,258,186

Current Market Cap: $2292.2B

