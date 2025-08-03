First Pacific Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Richard Atwood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund increased its position by 15,128 shares.
Spark’s Take on AMZN Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMZN is a Outperform.
Amazon receives a strong overall stock score, driven by robust financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, which highlight significant growth in AWS and Amazon Ads. Technical indicators provide a mixed outlook, and the valuation suggests potential overvaluation. Nonetheless, Amazon’s strategic initiatives in AI and delivery speed innovations are positive long-term factors.
To see Spark’s full report on AMZN stock, click here.
More about Amazon.Com, Inc.
YTD Price Performance: -2.48%
Average Trading Volume: 42,475,282
Current Market Cap: $2279.9B