First Pacific Advisors LLC Boosts Amazon.Com, Inc. Stake

First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Richard Atwood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund increased its position by 101,747 shares.

Recent Updates on Amazon.Com, Inc. stock

Amazon.Com, Inc. (AMZN) recently reported strong Q4 2024 financial results, with revenues increasing by 10% year-over-year to $187.8 billion and operating income rising by 61% to $21.2 billion. The AWS segment saw a 19% growth, reaching a $115 billion annualized revenue run rate, while advertising revenue increased by 18%. Despite challenges such as foreign exchange headwinds and AWS capacity constraints, Amazon forecasts Q1 2025 net sales between $151 billion and $155.5 billion. Analysts have mixed views on AMZN’s price targets, ranging from $265 to $287, indicating ongoing confidence in its growth potential in e-commerce, cloud, and advertising sectors. Hedge funds like Diamond Hill Capital Management and Cypress Funds have increased their positions in Amazon, while Discovery Capital Management reduced its holdings. The company’s year-to-date price performance is reported as 5.69%, with a current market cap of approximately $2470.8 billion.

More about Amazon.Com, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 4.61%

Average Trading Volume: 36,554,938

Current Market Cap: $2441.4B