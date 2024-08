First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.

First Mining Gold Corp. announced strong second quarter results in 2024, highlighting successful drilling at Duparquet and an upsized flow-through financing which will fund continued exploration. The company is progressing with environmental assessments at Springpole and has reported high-grade gold zones at Duparquet that surpass previous models.

For further insights into TSE:FF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.