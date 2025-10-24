First Merchants Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

First Merchants ( (FRME) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Merchants presented to its investors.

First Merchants Corporation, a financial holding company based in Muncie, Indiana, operates in the banking sector through its full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank, and a wealth management division. The company is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol FRME.

In its third quarter of 2025, First Merchants Corporation reported a net income of $56.3 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.98, marking an improvement from the same period last year. The corporation also highlighted its robust capital position and strategic expansion plans.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include an 8.7% annualized growth in total loans and a 2.0% increase in total deposits. The company maintained a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.34%. Additionally, First Merchants announced the acquisition of First Savings Financial Group, Inc., which will expand its presence in Southern Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area.

The acquisition of First Savings Financial Group is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, adding approximately $2.4 billion in assets. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing First Merchants’ ability to serve its regional markets while pursuing sustainable long-term growth.

Looking ahead, First Merchants Corporation remains focused on leveraging its strong balance sheet and operational excellence to drive growth and deliver value to its shareholders, as reflected in its top-quartile performance metrics relative to its peers.

