First Hydrogen’s FCEV Excels in Utility Fleet Trials

First Hydrogen Corp. has successfully completed a significant hydrogen fuel cell vehicle trial with Wales & West Utilities, demonstrating the vehicle’s high performance over 2,000 kilometers in cold Welsh conditions. The vehicle proved its capability for heavy-duty tasks and received positive feedback from drivers who highlighted the advantages of quick refueling over traditional charging. The trial results are seen as a step towards establishing a hydrogen vehicle ecosystem and advocating for hydrogen infrastructure development.

