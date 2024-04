First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd has released their quarterly report for March 2024, highlighting a revenue increase to AUD$214,000 and a promising third trial with the UK’s largest cement producer, Breedon Group plc, for their PureGRAPH-CEM additive. The company has also made strides in graphene oxide development and efficiency improvements at their manufacturing facility.

