First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Limited has announced the application for quotation of 475,273 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, with an issue date of October 4, 2024. This move signifies a new development in the company’s capital structure, potentially interesting to investors tracking growth and changes in stock offerings.

For further insights into AU:FGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.