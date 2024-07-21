First Graphene Boosts Hydrogen Storage Tech

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd announces its partnership in the HyPStore project, a collaborative endeavour aimed at advancing low-carbon hydrogen production and creating safer, more efficient storage solutions. The company’s role will involve leveraging its expertise in graphene nanoplatelets to enhance the strength and impermeability of cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks, contributing to a project valued at around $3.72 million. The initiative is a synergy of Australian and UK industry leaders and academic institutions and is part of a push for sustainable energy solutions in transportation.

