First Eagle Reduces Stake in Berkshire Hathaway B

First Eagle Investment Management LLC, managed by Jean Marie Eveillard, recently executed a significant transaction involving Berkshire Hathaway B (($BRK.B)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 3,052 shares.

YTD Price Performance: 6.52%

Average Trading Volume: 3,998,990

Current Market Cap: $1036.6B