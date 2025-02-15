First Eagle Investment Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

First Eagle Investment Management LLC, managed by Jean Marie Eveillard, recently executed a significant transaction involving Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META)). The hedge fund increased its position by 4,732 shares.

Recent Updates on Meta Platforms, Inc. stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. has been undergoing significant organizational changes, including laying off 5% of its global workforce while focusing on hiring machine learning engineers, and merging its Messenger and Facebook teams. The company is considering relocating its incorporation from Delaware to Texas. Financially, Meta plans to invest $100 billion in virtual and augmented reality by the end of the year, and it has sold over 1 million Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted 2025 as critical for smart glasses development. Argus raised Meta’s stock price target from $686 to $775 amidst these changes. The stock has a year-to-date price performance ranging from 20.12% to 21.05%, with a market cap between $1817.8 billion and $1838 billion, and an average trading volume of approximately 13.7 million shares.

More about Meta Platforms, Inc.

