First Community Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

First Community Corporation, a holding company for First Community Bank, operates as a full-service commercial bank offering a range of financial services including deposit and loan products, residential mortgage lending, and investment advisory services across South Carolina and parts of Georgia.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, First Community Corporation announced a net income of $5.192 million, marking a 34.5% increase year-over-year. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, continuing its long-standing tradition of quarterly dividends.

Key financial highlights include a net interest margin expansion to 3.27%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth, and a significant increase in total loans and deposits, with annualized growth rates of 6.1% and 3.9%, respectively. The company’s assets under management reached a record $1.103 billion, and investment advisory revenue increased by 6.3% on a linked quarter basis.

First Community Corporation’s strong asset quality is evident with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.04% and a past due ratio of 0.07%. The company also announced a share repurchase plan of up to $7.5 million, providing flexibility in managing capital.

Looking ahead, First Community Corporation remains focused on strategic growth, including the planned acquisition of Signature Bank of Georgia, which is expected to close in early 2026. The company’s management is optimistic about continuing its trajectory of financial growth and stability.

