First Business Financial Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

First Business Financial ( (FBIZ) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, First Business Bank reported a third-quarter net income of $14.2 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous quarter and year. The company achieved this through robust loan and deposit growth, record fee income, and improved asset quality, which led to a 13% year-to-date revenue increase and a 16% expansion in tangible book value. The bank’s effective strategies resulted in a stable net interest margin and substantial shareholder value growth, highlighting its strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the industry.

Spark’s Take on FBIZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FBIZ is a Outperform.

First Business Financial’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its score. The earnings call provided positive insights into growth and stability, though technical indicators suggest caution due to potential bearish momentum. The absence of notable corporate events keeps the focus on core financial metrics.

More about First Business Financial

First Business Financial Services, Inc., operating as First Business Bank, is a financial services company based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company focuses on providing banking services, including loans, deposits, and private wealth management, primarily targeting business clients and high-net-worth individuals.

Average Trading Volume: 33,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $412.7M

