First Au Limited Issues Performance Rights to Directors

First AU Ltd. ( (AU:FAU) ) has shared an update.

First Au Limited has issued 181,500,000 performance rights to its directors as part of its remuneration and incentive framework. This initiative aims to align the directors’ interests with those of shareholders and reward the achievement of key performance milestones. The performance rights are tied to specific vesting conditions, including share price targets and resource establishment at the Nimba Gold Project. This move is expected to bolster the company’s long-term success and potentially enhance its market position.

More about First AU Ltd.

First Au Limited (ASX: FAU) is an advanced exploration company focused on gold and base metals. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and operates the Gimlet Gold project near Kalgoorlie. The company is also involved in a joint venture with Hamak Gold Limited for the Nimba Gold Project in Liberia and has an agreement with AustChina Holdings Limited regarding its Eastern Victorian Goldfield Project.

Average Trading Volume: 12,926,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.35M

