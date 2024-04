First AU Ltd. (AU:FAU) has released an update.

First AU Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on May 16, 2024, at the Boardroom, Servcorp in Sydney. Shareholders are urged to read the notice carefully as it impacts their investments, and their vote is crucial. Key items on the agenda include the adoption of the financial report and a non-binding resolution on executive remuneration.

