Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.

Firetail Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 48,000 newly issued ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code FTL, with an issue date of July 22, 2024. This move signifies Firetail’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, potentially sparking interest among investors in the financial market.

