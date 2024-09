FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has released its FY24 Annual Report, providing investors with a comprehensive overview of the company’s performance, including highlights, a statement from the chairman, a detailed review of operations, and the latest mineral resource data. The report also features in-depth financial statements and additional information specific to ASX guidelines.

