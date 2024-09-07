FireFly Metals Revamps Governance Amid Growth

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals has enhanced its corporate governance in response to significant growth, by improving the Board’s structure and introducing new committees focused on Audit and Risk Management, and Nomination and Remuneration. The company aligns its practices with ASX Corporate Governance Principles and makes its governance documents available to the public on its website. Additionally, FireFly ensures that its management team is well-qualified and that performance is regularly assessed to protect stakeholder interests.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.