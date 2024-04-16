Firebird Metals Options Expire Unexercised

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 8 million options, which expired on March 19, 2024, without being exercised or converted. The options were previously trading under the security code FRBAC with an exercise price of $0.30. This development could influence the company’s stock as the market processes the implications of these expired securities.

