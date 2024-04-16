Firebird Metals Addresses Director Option Lapse

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Limited recently reported a lapse in unlisted options due to an expiry date oversight, affecting the interests of directors Evan Cranston and Ashley Pattison. The company acknowledged the delay in reporting the changes, attributing it to administrative oversight, and has committed to reviewing its procedures to prevent future lapses. The announcement underlines the company’s dedication to maintaining compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

