FintechWerx Partners with Zūm Rails to Enhance Payment Solutions

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. ( (TSE:WERX) ) just unveiled an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has entered into a reseller agreement with Zūm Rails Corporation to integrate Zūm’s comprehensive payment services into its platform. This strategic partnership is expected to enhance FintechWerx’s payment solutions, expand its reach in the financial services sector, and offer clients secure, instant payment facilitation. The agreement is set for an initial one-year term, with automatic renewals, and is anticipated to provide a competitive edge by merging open banking with instant payments.

More about FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc.

FintechWerx is a financial technology company offering services such as onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers. The company aims to provide a comprehensive solution that eliminates the need for multiple providers.

Average Trading Volume: 17,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$36.44M

