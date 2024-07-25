Finsbury Trust Executes Share Buyback Plan

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 168,412 of its own shares at 833.15 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company has 50,314,000 shares in treasury and a total of 174,677,303 shares with voting rights. This move is part of an authority granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier in the year.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.