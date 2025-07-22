Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, a company involved in financial investments, has announced the repurchase of 165,000 of its own shares at a price of 924.33 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the total number of voting rights available to shareholders, now standing at 140,370,862, and can be used for calculations of interests in the company’s voting rights according to regulatory guidelines.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

