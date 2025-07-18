Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) has provided an announcement.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, a company involved in financial services, has announced the repurchase of 160,000 of its own shares at a price of 929.41 pence per share. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 84,275,441, while the total number of voting rights in the company now stands at 140,715,862, which shareholders can use for calculating their interests in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Spark’s Take on GB:FGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGT is a Outperform.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

More about Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs

Average Trading Volume: 387,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

