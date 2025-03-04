Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

The latest update is out from Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has executed a market purchase of 79,347 of its own shares at a price of 916.89 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total number of voting rights in the company to 147,460,202, a figure shareholders can use for calculating their interests in accordance with FCA’s rules.

YTD Price Performance: 2.57%

Average Trading Volume: 583,518

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

