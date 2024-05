Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC announces a buyback of 127,412 of its own shares at 856.67 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company’s total voting rights stand at 183,427,960 shares. The buyback is in line with the authority from the Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2024.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.