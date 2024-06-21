Finsbury Corrects Share Purchase Figures

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has corrected an earlier announcement, now stating that it purchased 211,753 of its own shares at 845.79 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This action follows the authority granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier in the year. The purchase affects the total voting rights in the company, with the new total being 179,328,048.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.