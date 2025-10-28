Finolex Industries Launches Special Window for Share Transfers and New Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Finolex Industries Limited ( (IN:FINPIPE) ) is now available.

Finolex Industries Limited has announced the opening of a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares, alongside a 100 Days Campaign titled ‘Saksham Niveshak’. This initiative, communicated through newspaper advertisements in Financial Express and Loksatta, aims to streamline share transfer processes and engage stakeholders effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder relations and operational efficiency.

More about Finolex Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 47,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 117.3B INR

See more data about FINPIPE stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

