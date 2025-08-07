Fingerprint Cards Licenses PC Assets to Egis Technology in Strategic Deal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Fingerprint Cards ( ($SE:FING.B) ).

Fingerprint Cards AB has entered into a licensing agreement with Egis Technology, allowing Egis to use certain PC-related assets for SEK 24 million, with additional royalties based on shipment volumes. This deal is part of FPC’s strategy to monetize its intellectual property, strengthen its financial position, and invest in new revenue streams, thereby reinforcing its leadership in secure authentication.

More about Fingerprint Cards

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global leader in biometrics, providing solutions that enable secure and convenient authentications across various devices and platforms. Their offerings include intelligent edge to cloud biometrics, supporting multiple modalities such as fingerprints, iris, and facial recognition. FPC’s technologies are widely used by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs, and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 214,621,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK156.3M

