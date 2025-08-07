Fingerprint Cards AB to Present Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fingerprint Cards ( ($SE:FING.B) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fingerprint Cards AB announced a webcast and telephone conference to present its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The presentation, led by CEO Adam Philpott and CFO Fredrik Hedlund, will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Fingerprint Cards

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global leader in biometrics, providing intelligent edge to cloud biometric solutions. Their products are widely used by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs, supporting secure and convenient authentications across various devices, cards, and digital platforms. FPC’s solutions encompass multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, and facial recognition, aiming to enhance security and user experience by driving the world towards a passwordless future.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 214,621,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK156.3M

