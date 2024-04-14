Finder Energy Shares Corporate Outlook

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has issued a corporate presentation for select recipients, providing an overview of the company’s activities and status as of April 2024. The presentation stresses that it is not to be taken as investment advice and is solely for informational purposes, with a strict confidentiality clause for non-disclosure. Moreover, it contains forward-looking statements regarding Finder’s business expectations and performance, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, meaning actual results could significantly differ.

