Finbar Group Director Increases Shareholding

The latest announcement is out from Finbar Group Limited ( (AU:FRI) ).

Finbar Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Ronald Chan acquiring 97,864 ordinary fully paid shares indirectly through an on-market purchase, increasing his indirect holdings to 23,616,191 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and strengthening his influence within the company.

More about Finbar Group Limited

Finbar Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential and commercial projects, primarily targeting urban areas in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -9.38%

Average Trading Volume: 82,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$197.3M

For detailed information about FRI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue