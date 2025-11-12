Finaccess Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited ( (RTBRF) ) is now available.

Finaccess Restauración, S.L. has increased its substantial holding in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited to 92.248% following a full cash takeover offer. This acquisition strengthens Finaccess’s position as the primary shareholder, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited operates in the fast-food industry, primarily offering quick-service restaurant services. The company focuses on delivering a variety of food products through its chain of restaurants, catering to a broad market segment.

