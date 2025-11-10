Filtronic Issues New Shares Following ESOP Option Exercise

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Filtronic ( (GB:FTC) ) just unveiled an update.

Filtronic plc has announced the issuance of 181,813 new Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options under its ESOP scheme. These shares are set to be admitted to trading on AIM, with dealings expected to commence on 17 November 2025, increasing the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 219,942,723.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FTC) stock is a Buy with a £152.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Filtronic stock, see the GB:FTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FTC is a Outperform.

Filtronic’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis suggests a stable market position, while the valuation indicates moderate pricing. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FTC stock, click here.

More about Filtronic

Filtronic plc is a designer and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) solutions, catering to the space, aerospace, defense, and telecommunications infrastructure markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,237,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £285.7M

See more insights into FTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue