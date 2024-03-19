Filament Health’s Psilocybin Reaches Global Trials

Filament Health Corp. (TSE:FH) has released an update.

Filament Health Corp., a leader in natural psychedelic drug development, has distributed its botanical psilocybin product, PEX010, to research institutions across four countries, including Johns Hopkins University, for clinical trials aimed at treating a variety of mental health conditions. The company’s CEO highlighted their role as a significant supplier of psilocybin globally, with the drug being investigated in 30 clinical trials for 13 indications. COO Lisa Ranken expressed pride in the company’s logistical success, particularly with the European Medicines Agency’s new system.

For further insights into TSE:FH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.