FIL Limited Ups Stake in Ascential PLC

Ascential plc (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

FIL Limited has increased its stake in Ascential PLC, crossing the threshold on May 9, 2024, to own 5.02% of voting rights, as reported on May 10, 2024. The significant transaction indicates FIL Limited’s now owns 22,390,801 voting rights within the company. This marks a notable change from their previous notification, suggesting a growing interest in Ascential’s market activities.

