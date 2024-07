TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

FIL Limited has altered its major holdings in TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA, reaching a combined total of 10.00% shares and 9.71% voting rights as of 27th June 2024. The change reflects a decrease from their previous notification of voting rights but maintains the same percentage of shares held.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.