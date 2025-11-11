Figtree Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Figtree Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:5F4) ) has provided an announcement.

Figtree Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and Board Committees, effective from November 12, 2025. The new composition includes Mr. Sho Kian Hin as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman and Mr. Ng Boon Eng as a Non-Executive Independent Director. The company is actively seeking a suitable candidate to fill a vacancy on the Board and Committees to comply with Catalist Rules, with further announcements to follow. These changes are part of Figtree’s strategic efforts to strengthen its governance and align with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its operational and strategic direction.

More about Figtree Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Figtree Holdings Limited is a provider of commercial and industrial real estate solutions, primarily operating as the main contractor for projects in Singapore, and offering design, project, and construction management consulting services in China and Malaysia. The company has a strong presence in China’s property development sector and is exploring opportunities in Australia. Figtree was listed on SGX Catalist in 2013.

Average Trading Volume: 4,482,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$15.45M

