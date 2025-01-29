Fidia S.p.A. Boosts Share Capital with Bond Conversion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Fidia Spa ( (IT:FDA) ) has issued an announcement.

Fidia S.p.A. has announced the conversion of 5 bonds into new shares, resulting in the issuance of 5,000,000 shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan. This capital increase, leading to a total share capital of Euro 14,833,000, reinforces Fidia’s financial position and supports its strategic initiatives in the competitive market for high-performance milling systems.

Fidia S.p.A., based in San Mauro Torinese, is a leading company in the design, production, and marketing of high-performance integrated milling systems, primarily serving the automotive and aerospace industries. With over 50 years of experience and approximately 147 employees, Fidia specializes in offering comprehensive solutions for the entire milling process, including numerical controls, high-speed milling systems, and CAM software.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €799.9K

