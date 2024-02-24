Fidelity National Info Undergoes Executive Leadership Reshuffle

Fidelity National Info (FIS) has released an update.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has undergone significant executive changes with Erik D. Hoag transitioning from CFO to a non-executive role, focusing on managing FIS’s separation from Worldpay. Hoag will receive an annual salary, performance-based incentives, and equity grants during this period. Additionally, Ido Gileadi will depart as COO, moving into a consulting role to support FIS through the divestiture process and other initiatives, compensated with a monthly fee and potential one-time payments. Both executives have provisions for termination and benefits in their agreements, reflecting the strategic shifts within FIS’s leadership structure.

