Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ( (GB:FJV) ) has provided an announcement.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has executed a share buyback, repurchasing and canceling 19,377 of its own shares at an average price of 174.900 GBp as part of its capital management strategy. This transaction affects the company’s issued share capital, which stands at 135,992,318 shares, and adjusts the total voting rights to 114,562,593, potentially influencing shareholder interest calculations under regulatory guidelines.

More about Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: -0.57%

Average Trading Volume: 141,763

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

