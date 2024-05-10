Fidelity Japan Trust Bolsters Treasury Holdings

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has strategically repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on May 10, 2024, at a price of 177.5 pence per share, signaling confidence in the company’s value. The buyback affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 121,548,266, while shares held in Treasury total 14,613,429 and do not carry voting rights. These moves could impact shareholders’ notifications under the FCA’s rules.

